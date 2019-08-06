|
|
AARON CHU Aaron Chu was a fourth generation Chinese-American, born February 18, 1929. He passed away peacefully with dignity at his home in Las Vegas with his loving wife of 32 years, Lily, holding his hand, July 28, 2019, at the age of 90. Aaron was very proud of his military services to this country. He served in the U. S. Air Force during the Korean War, where he completed a four-year tour of duty. After receiving an Honorable Discharge, he worked for Boeing for 10 years, as well as National Helicopter Association and several aircraft companies and airlines where he took part in missions in Vietnam, Biafra, Desert Shield, and Desert Storm. Aaron received many medals of honor, including: Korean Service Medal; United Nations Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal; Republic of Korean President Unit Citation; The Civilian Desert Shield and Desert Storm Metal; Republic of Korea War Service Medal and more. After his retirement, he became actively involved in his family business of international trading. He loved his wife so he called her "My Angel." He had a great sense of humor. He loved sports, particularly the NBA, in his later years. Aaron was loved by all who knew him and will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Aaron's memorial service will be at 8:40 a.m. Wednesday, August 7, Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr., Boulder City, NV 89005.