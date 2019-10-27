|
ABBOTT MOSHER Abbott W. Mosher, 92, passed away Oct. 22, 2019 after succumbing to Parkinson's disease. Abbott was born Dec. 3, 1926, in Minneapolis, the youngest of six children to Dorothy (Ress) and Herman Mosher. As a seventeen-year-old high school senior, he convinced his father to sign a consent form allowing him to enlist in the U.S. Navy. He went on to serve from Feb.12, 1944 to May 16, 1946 as a Naval Medical Corpsman. He responded to a call for volunteers to join the Fleet Marines during the last big World War II battle, the invasion of Okinawa. Abbott was gifted with a beautiful voice; during his boot camp days in Illinois, he was invited to sing with the Great Lakes Blue Jackets who were famous for their Sunday radio broadcasts. He could have stayed there for the duration, but that was not why he enlisted. Abbott had been singing in synagogues since the age of seven; after his discharge, he attended the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music for about three years, where he met and married another vocal student. At that point the reality of marriage and supporting a family supplanted the idea of a musical career, so he began a career in sales, at which he also was a natural. Music was always his prime avocation, and he sang in many religious and operatic settings. Abbott spent 30 years of his adult life in Sioux Falls, S.D., and served as cantor and president at Mt. Zion Temple, guest soloist at most the Christian churches, soloist with the S.D. Symphony, Shriners, Board of Directors of S.D. Symphony, President of B'nai B'rith, and the VFW. After retiring his position as a wholesale spirits and wine rep, he and his wife, Gina, relocated to Sun City Summerlin, Las Vegas in 1994. In addition to playing golf, which he had taken up about a year earlier, he almost immediately got involved singing. Within two years, Abbott was asked to join three other men in forming a new congregation in Sun City (Temple Bet Emet); he served as cantor for the next 10 years. He continued to perform Jewish services at nursing homes with fellow volunteers. Abbott is survived by his wife, of 47 years, Gina Mosher (nee Pagura); son, Daniel Mosher (Andrea); daughter, Dorothy Jensen (Roger); many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and extended family. A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3 at Desert Vista Community Center, 10360 Sun City Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89134. Should you wish to make a donation in Abbott's honor, please do so to a .