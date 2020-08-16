1/1
ABRAHAM R. SIMON
1935 - 2020
ABRAHAM R. SIMON Abe Simon, 85, of Las Vegas, passed away August 3, 2020. He was born February 7, 1935, in Buffalo, New York. He married Thelma F. Martin in October 1957, and they moved to California in 1959, where they raised their family. He moved to Colorado in 1986, and in 2004, he moved to Las Vegas to be near his grandchildren. He is survived by 3 children: David L. Simon, Sidney J. Simon, and Elizabeth J. Palagi (Simon); 2 grandchildren, Joshua Palagi and Rachel Palagi; son-in-law Martin Palagi, and daughter-in-law Rita Simon. He was predeceased by his son Jeffrey P. Simon in June 2001. He was an aerospace engineer, computer programmer, astronomer, artist, photographer, and teacher. He spoke Hebrew, Yiddish, and Russian. He was a board member of the Jewish Genealogy Society of Southern Nevada. Services were held on August 7, at Palm Mortuary Northwest, in Las Vegas.



Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palm Northwest Mortuary and Cemetery
6701 North Jones Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89131
7024648460
