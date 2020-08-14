1/1
ADARSH GARG
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ADARSH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ADARSH GARG It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Adarsh Garg, who passed away peacefully on August 12, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada. She is survived by her husband Parmod, son Puneet, daughter-in-law Udita, granddaughters Kimaya and Keomi, and family dog Nadia. Virtual funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Davis Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 6200 South Eastern Ave Las Vegas, NV 89119, from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM. Zoom login for the services is 842-4401-3026.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Funeral service
08:00 - 09:30 AM
Davis Funeral Home & Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Davis Funeral Home & Memorial Park
6200 South Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89119-3175
(702) 736-6200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Davis Funeral Home & Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved