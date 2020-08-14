ADARSH GARG It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Adarsh Garg, who passed away peacefully on August 12, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada. She is survived by her husband Parmod, son Puneet, daughter-in-law Udita, granddaughters Kimaya and Keomi, and family dog Nadia. Virtual funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Davis Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 6200 South Eastern Ave Las Vegas, NV 89119, from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM. Zoom login for the services is 842-4401-3026.