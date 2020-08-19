1/1
ADELAIDE L. (FERGUSON) DUFFY
1946 - 2020
ADELAIDE L DUFFY (FERGUSON) Adelaide L Duffy (Ferguson) of Henderson, NV, passed away at the age of 73 on August 13th after a short illness. She was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania on September 14, 1946 to Thomas and Irene Ferguson. Adelaide is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Thomas, and her three children and spouses, Tommy and Susie, Brian and Sue, and Janelle and Mike Wall, as well as her 6 grandchildren, Brendan, Brigid, Erin, Matthew, Evan and Anna. Adelaide attended West Pittston schools and then graduated from West Wyoming High School in 1965. Following graduation, she was employed by H.E.W. in Wilkes-Barre, PA as a data entry clerk. Following her marriage, she and her husband lived in Warwick, NY and then settled to raise their family in Middletown, NY. She worked for the IBM corporation and then was employed by the Big V corporation in Florida, NY. Prior to retirement she worked as a teacher's aide at the Hilltop Children's Center. Addie enjoyed playing tennis and hiking. She was a fan of the New York Yankees and more recently of the Las Vegas Golden Knights. Her real passion, however, was her family. She was a devoted and loving wife and will be deeply missed by her husband with whom she celebrated their 50th anniversary on July 11, 2020. Her devotion and love of her three children and six grandchildren cannot be measured. They were in her eyes the crowning achievement of her life, a life well lived and full of enjoyment and memories. Until the end, she took solace in the fact that she was a wonderful wife and partner, and an amazing mother and grandmother. She was loved and loving and will live forever in our hearts and memories. A visitation for Adelaide will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 PM. Both will take place at Palm Eastern Mortuary at 7600 S. Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting a donation be made to the ASPCA in Adelaide's name.



Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Palm Eastern Cemetery
AUG
20
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Palm Eastern Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Palm Eastern Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
7024648500
