ADON CHAVEZ On Wednesday, February 12, 2020, our beloved Adon Zachariah Chavez passed away in Las Vegas at the young age of 15. Adon was born January 7, 2005 in El Paso, TX to Crystal Ann Chambers and Cesar Chavez. Adon was currently enrolled in 9th grade at the STEAM charter school, Coral Academy. Adon was a mature and gentle soul. Whether it be drawing, sculpting, guitar, piano, languages (Russian & Japanese), or complex math, he was content as long as he was creating and learning. He also worked on keeping his body active and has previously been in baseball, soccer, boxing, and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. A true pacifist when it came to himself, but protector of those he loved. Adon was a loyal, trustworthy, and kind-hearted young man. He was known for his quick wit, great sense of humor, big brown eyes with enviable long lashes, floppy curly hair, and infectious smile. Adon was preceded in death by his Aunt Yvonne Marie Cordova, his grandmother Maria Luisa Chavez, and his "super grandma" Dorothy Jane Christmas. Adon is survived by his brother, Salem Orion Chavez, his mother and stepfather, Crystal Ann and David Troy Schlosser, his father, Cesar Chavez, his grandmother, Dorothy Jane Chambers, his aunt, Holly Renee Chambers, his uncle, Jesus Chavez, Jr., as well as numerous other aunts, uncles, and cousins. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 4 PM on February 29, 2020 at Davis Funeral Homes & Memorial Park at 6200 S Eastern Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family are appreciated.