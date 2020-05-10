AFTON POWERS
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share AFTON's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
AFTON POWERS Afton Murphy Powers, 92, died April 30, 2020 in Las Vegas. Attie was born to a pioneer family in St. Thomas, Nevada, August 14, 1927. She was preceded in death by her parents Agnes and Jesse Murphy, five brothers, five sisters and her beloved husband of 64 years, Albert. She is survived by her nine children: Mike, Dennis (Kathleen), Gary (Diana), Tim (Marianne), Maureen, Kevin, Susie O'Brien (Jim), Brian,Patty Hayden (Dave), many grand-children and great-grand-children. She was a proud Nevadan and loved the desert. Burial was private at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery. A memorial gathering will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Old Overton Gym, P.O. Box 313, Overton, Nevada 89040.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Burial
Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved