AFTON POWERS Afton Murphy Powers, 92, died April 30, 2020 in Las Vegas. Attie was born to a pioneer family in St. Thomas, Nevada, August 14, 1927. She was preceded in death by her parents Agnes and Jesse Murphy, five brothers, five sisters and her beloved husband of 64 years, Albert. She is survived by her nine children: Mike, Dennis (Kathleen), Gary (Diana), Tim (Marianne), Maureen, Kevin, Susie O'Brien (Jim), Brian,Patty Hayden (Dave), many grand-children and great-grand-children. She was a proud Nevadan and loved the desert. Burial was private at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery. A memorial gathering will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Old Overton Gym, P.O. Box 313, Overton, Nevada 89040.





