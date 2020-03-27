|
|
AGER M. LINDER, III On Sunday, March 15, 2020, Ager M. Linder, III, a loving father, brother and uncle passed away at the age of 60. Ager was born on March 26, 1959 in Camden, New Jersey to Ager and Dorothy Linder. A high school football star, Ager graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School and enlisted into the Air Force in 1976 and discharged in 1984. Ager moved to Las Vegas where he raised his two sons, Ager and Jordan, as a single father and later added a set of twins, Isis and Orion, to his family. His love of life and jovial nature was infectious and he was always willing to help others. When one of his son's high school friend was homeless, he took him in. Ager loved the outdoors, hiking, swimming, exercising and sports. Ager was the life of every event and his smile could light up a room. Ager was preceded in death by his parents, Ager and Dorothy Linder, his maternal his great-grandparents, James and Annie Davis; grandparents, Margaret Brown and Leneris Thompson; his paternal grandparents, Ager Linder, Sr. and Maggie. Ager is survived by his four children, Jordan, Ager, Isis and Orion; his sister Monique; his aunts, Nora, Rebecca, Catherine, Marcella, Margaret, Betty, Patricia, and Brigena; his two uncles, James and Leroy; and a host of other relatives. Family and friends will be invited to Ager's memorial service at the Southern Nevada Veterans Cemetery at a later date due to the Coronavirus pandemic.