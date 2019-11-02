|
|
Aileen Gose Neeley Zerfoss passed away at the age of 97 on October 28, 2019 as the result of congestive heart failure. She was born May 28, 1922 in Delwin, Texas to Lee Baxter Neeley and Myrtle Lucinda Gose Neeley. Her family moved to Arizona in 1926. She graduated from Phoenix Union High School in 1940, Phoenix Junior College in 1942, and Arizona State Teachers College in 1944. She taught elementary school in Morenci, Arizona. There she met George F. Zerfoss, a mining engineer for Phelps Dodge and they married in June 1947. During their married life also lived in Las Vegas, NV, Tacna and Toquepala, Peru, Poulsbo, Washington and Boulder City, NV. They lived in Boulder City, NV from 1957-2002. She was a scout leader and board member for the Frontier Girl Scout Council and she and George maintained the Scout House in Boulder City for many years. She was also a President of the Boulder City Republican Women and a member of the Desert Chapter of Eastern Star, as well as the Women's Auxiliary of the American Mining Association. After moving to Henderson in 2002 she volunteered with AARP's Tax Aide program as a greeter. She is predeceased by her parents, her husband George and her son John and survived by her daughters Georgann Immordino and Sarah Zerfoss of Henderson, her 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Services will be private and at a time when the whole family can gather. Those who wish, can honor her, by contributing to the furthering of education and scholarship as she truly believed that learning is the way to solve the problems of our world. Services will be private.