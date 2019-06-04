Home

Aileen M. Vandendries Obituary
Aileen M Vandendries passed away on May 30th, 2019 in Boise, Idaho surrounded by her family. Nothing was more important to Aileen than her family and loved ones - she was an inspiration to three generations. Aileen enriched countless lives throughout her 43 year career as an educator. She lived her life to its fullest by traveling the world and experiencing all that it had to offer, but her favorite place was always on the beach with her family. Her loss is felt by all who had the privilege to know her.
