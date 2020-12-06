ALAN BACHMAN Alan Harry Bachman, 88, of Las Vegas, passed away on December 3, 2020. Alan was born September 25, 1932 in Philadelphia PA to the late Arthur and the late Lillian Bachman. Alan was the founder of Johnny Be Quick, Plumbing & Construction company in Maryland. He was a leader and major philanthropist in the Las Vegas Jewish community and Israel. He cared deeply for the survival of the Jewish people and believed that the future must be firmly placed in the hands of the younger generation. Alan was instrumental in defining and funding programs to accomplish this goal. Alan embraced the idea of educating and informing the young adults of the Las Vegas community to their Jewish birthright and their place of leadership in the Jewish community. He so strongly believed in this that he guided the development and funding of the Bachman Leadership Institute which is responsible for the Bachman Young Adult Mission to Ramat HaNegev, the Bachman Young Adult Mission from Ramat HaNegev and the Bachman Leaders Mission. These three Missions have exposed over two hundred young adults and leaders from the Las Vegas and Ramat HaNegev communities to the needs and responsibilities to the future. Due to his foresight he has seen to it that these Missions will continue even without his presence. In addition to his focus on education and leadership, Alan has provided for the continuation of offices for the JCC of Southern Nevada. The JCCSN provides services to the entire Jewish community. In providing funds for these offices Alan has assured that the necessary services and programs are available for the Jewish community into the future. Alan was preceded in death by his loving wife of 35 years, Judy Bachman. He is survived by his nieces Susan Bachman and Callie Bachman and his sister in law Elaine Bachman. A private service will be held at Judean Memorial Gardens in Olney MD. Alan was a bladder and kidney cancer survivor. Contributions in Alan's memory may be made to the National Kidney Foundation
.