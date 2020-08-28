ALAN BURKE ANDREWS Alan Burke Andrews, 77, of Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away on August 15, 2020, at St. Rose Hospital of COVID-19. Alan was born in Detroit, Michigan, to Rhoda and Edward F. Andrews, on May 4, 1943, and grew up in Grosse Pointe, Michigan. Better known as 'Stubby', Alan graduated from Grosse Pointe High School in 1961 where he excelled in both academics and sports. Due to his reputable speed and stature, Alan received two varsity letters in football as well as three letters in baseball. During his junior year, Alan was All Conference Border City League as a half back and was offered a football scholarship to the University of Kentucky. Instead, Alan chose to attend the University of Michigan, where he joined the Iota Beta chapter of Sigma Alpha Epsilon. After earning his BBA and MBA at the University of Michigan, Alan attended law school at the University of San Francisco. He went on to be a successful practicing attorney in Las Vegas, where he became an Assistant United States Prosecuting Attorney. He opened his own practice where he specialized in First Amendment law. If outside the office, he could surely be found playing golf with any number of his closest friends. Alan had it all figured out and found joy in the simple aspects of life. He refused to miss a Michigan football game and could be extremely vocal to unsuspecting Ohio State fans he encountered in public. To say that Alan loved animals would be an understatement, enjoying countless hours at the park with his three dogs, Mickey, Woody, and Lily. The four of them spent the rest of their time eating peanut butter and honey sandwiches, listening to Genghis Khan audio books, and watching Alan's favorite western movies. An endlessly generous and forgiving man, he will be missed deeply by many. Alan was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his precious older sister, Judy Andrews, and his dear cousins, Herb "5-Star" Abrash, and Joanie "Wonder Woman" Sneyd. Alan is survived by his brother, Edward "Punch" Andrews and Colleen Andrews, his wife Karen Andrews, as well as his five children, Sarah Andrews, Katherine Andrews, Rebecca Andrews, Teddy Andrews, and Robert Andrews. Due to COVID-19 concerns regarding the health and safety of his loved ones, Alan's service will be postponed with hopes of honoring him in the summer of the coming year. Alan wished to be cremated and have his ashes spread over Pine Lake in West Bloomfield, as he enjoyed every summer of his long life there. No services scheduled.