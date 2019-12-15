|
ALAN FOREST WALTER Alan Forest Walter, of Hale, formerly of Las Vegas, passed away December 10, 2019 at the age of 95. Alan was born in Hamtramck, MI to Roland and Florence (Gallagher). He graduated from McKenzie High School in 1942 and then went on to serve our country with the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II where he was on active duty for 37 months. After being honorably discharged from the service, Alan attended the Michigan College of Mining and Technology (now Michigan Technological University) in Houghton, MI and earned a Bachelor Degree of Science in Civil Engineering. He married Bette-Joyce and together they were blessed with their two children, Alan and Judith. Mr. Walter was preceded in death by Bette-Joyce. From 1951 to 1965, Alan was involved in various engineering assignments in Michigan. Beginning in 1965, his civilian years were spent in Las Vegas, ending with retirement as Chief Engineer for the Las Vegas Valley Water District. Alan was a Nevada Registered Civil Engineer and a Nevada Water Rights Surveyor. During this time he rose to the rank of President of the Colorado River Water Users Association. Alan enjoyed his retirement in Hale and West Branch, MI. He was an active member of Trinity Episcopal Church in West Branch. On July 30, 2018, Alan was awarded the World War II Victory Medal, the American Campaign Medal and the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal in West Branch, by the U.S. House of Representative John Moolenaar (R) Michigan. He is survived by his children, Alan R. (and Karin) Walter of St. Petersburg, FL, and Judith Pokrywki of Lincoln Park, MI; and his sister, Eleanor Bourgeois of Westland, MI. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marietta (Springgate-Jonas). Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Mon., Dec. 16, with services following, both at the Trinity Episcopal Church, 100 E. Houghton Ave., West Branch, MI with the Reverend Brian Chace officiating. Military Honors will be rendered at 10:45 a.m. Mr. Walter will be cremated. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Alan to the Trinity Episcopal Church, 100 E. Houghton Ave., P.O. Box 83, West Branch, Michigan, 48661. Arrangements by Buresh Funeral Home Hale, Michigan. www.bureshfuneralhomes.com