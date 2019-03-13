Home

Bunkers Eden Vale Mortuary
925 Las Vegas Blvd N
Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 385-1441
Service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
1:15 PM
Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery
1900 Veterans Memorial Dr.
Boulder City, NV
View Map
ALAN O'NEILL


ALAN O'NEILL
1949 - 2019
ALAN O'NEILL Obituary
ALAN O'NEILL Alan C. O'Neill, 77 of Las Vegas passed away February 19, 2019. He was born April 5, 1949, in Waterbury, CT, and graduated from Wilby High School. He served in the Navy Seabees from 1968 to 1972. Alan was a member of The Wallingford, CT police department from 1971 until he relocated to Las Vegas in 1979. Focusing both in Casino and Retail Security. Alan joined the MGM Hotel/Casino family in 1993. Alan is survived by three sons, Alan Jr. of CT, Ryan of AZ and Aaron of NV. Services will be at 1:20 Thu., March 21, at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr., Boulder City, NV 89005. Interment to follow.
