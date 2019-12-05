|
|
ALAN RODRIGUES Alan Wayne Rodrigues 60, passed away Saturday December 9, 2019 peacefully surrounded by his loved ones. He was born April 5,1959 in Newark, NJ to Alexander and Arlene Rodrigues. Shortly thereafter they moved to Bloomfield, NJ where he spent the next twenty years growing up. In 1980 the family moved to Las Vegas, where he began a career in the gaming industry which resulted in his ownership of the Silver Nugget and Opera House Casinos in North Las Vegas for a period of time. He resided in Las Vegas for 40 years. He is survived by his wife, Donna of 30 years; daughters, Jessica and Donna Marie; son, Alex; and sister, Lana. Services will be 1-2 p.m. Fri, Dec. 6, with reception following, both at Hope Church Worship Center 850 E. Cactus Avenue Las Vegas, NV 89123.