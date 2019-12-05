Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hope Church Worship Center
850 E. Cactus Avenue
Las Vegas, NV
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for ALAN RODRIGUES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALAN RODRIGUES


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALAN RODRIGUES Obituary
ALAN RODRIGUES Alan Wayne Rodrigues 60, passed away Saturday December 9, 2019 peacefully surrounded by his loved ones. He was born April 5,1959 in Newark, NJ to Alexander and Arlene Rodrigues. Shortly thereafter they moved to Bloomfield, NJ where he spent the next twenty years growing up. In 1980 the family moved to Las Vegas, where he began a career in the gaming industry which resulted in his ownership of the Silver Nugget and Opera House Casinos in North Las Vegas for a period of time. He resided in Las Vegas for 40 years. He is survived by his wife, Donna of 30 years; daughters, Jessica and Donna Marie; son, Alex; and sister, Lana. Services will be 1-2 p.m. Fri, Dec. 6, with reception following, both at Hope Church Worship Center 850 E. Cactus Avenue Las Vegas, NV 89123.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -