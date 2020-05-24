ALANA NEWBERRY KINDT It is with great sorrow that the family of Alana Newberry Kindt, announces she passed away at her home in Las Vegas on May 10, 2020. Alana was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico on December 14, 1945. She was proceeded in passing by her father, Albert H. Newberry, mother Jockie M. Newberry, and sister Loralie Schaus. Alana graduated from Western High School in 1964, she then continued her education to become a Cosmetologist. She enjoyed a long career as a hairdresser making many lifelong friends along the way. Alana always kept in close touch with friends and family, we were blessed with her joy, kind heart, infectious smile and dancing feet! She always put the sunshine in our day! Alana is survived by her children, Steven Underwood (Lisa) and Shannon Kindt, grandchildren and many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. She is also survived by her brothers, Dennis Newberry (Shirley), Allen Newberry (Lynn), Robert (Hoss) Newberry (Mary) and her sister Jacque Newberry O'Hara (Steve). Alana was a beautiful, strong, loving woman. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date and she will then be interred at the Mountain View Cemetery in Kingman, Arizona next to her parents and sister.





