|
|
ALBERT "AL" ARTHUR BRAY Al Bray, beloved husband, father, grandfather, friend, passed away peacefully January 4, 2020 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Al spent the weeks prior to his passing with family and many friends who visited to share memories of Al's great life. Al Bray was born March 27, 1940 in Halifax, Nova Scotia. He grew up in Gowanda, NY where he attended Gowanda High School. Upon graduation, Al joined the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Japan where he met his wife, Kazuko, and was married in 1959. Al was very proud to be a veteran and served in many locations in Asia, including the Vietnam War. Al and Katy had two children, John and Michelle Bray. They moved to Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, in 1972 and raised their family in North Las Vegas. Al was always a good neighbor and took pride in being the cornerstone and foundation of his neighborhood. He made friends quickly wherever he was because he had a gift of being able to talk and laugh with anyone. He left every interaction making people feel valued. Al was the "go-to" guy in the neighborhood. As a mechanic, he was the first to volunteer to fix anything around anyone's house or with their cars or bikes. If a neighbor was in need, Al always stepped up to lend a hand. Al is survived by his wife of 60 years, Kazuko Nakata Bray, his children, John (Rebecca) Bray and Michelle (Richard) DiTondo, and sister, Dorothy Gagnon of Tucson, Arizona. He will be missed as the world's best "Ojichan" to his grandchildren, Racquel Bray, Dominic DiTondo, Liam Martin, and Anabella DiTondo and as the world's best neighbor to many. Al was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Bray, stepfather, John Bray, and his father, Albert Houlihan. A memorial service for Al will be at 3 p.m. Mon., Jan. 13, at the Sante Fe Casino in the Centennial Ballroom. In memory of Al, we have established a scholarship for a graduating senior at Eldorado High School who demonstrates how they have contributed to their community. In lieu of flowers, you can contribute to the scholarship by going to https://thepef.org/donate/ when indicating what the donation is for, please select "other" and type in the name of this scholarship: Albert A. Bray "Good Neighbor" Scholarship in the blank directly below. You can also make a donation by check payable to: The Public Education Foundation. Include the name of this scholarship: Albert A. Bray "Good Neighbor" Scholarship on your check and mail to: Public Education Foundation 4350 S. Maryland Pkwy Las Vegas, NV 89119.