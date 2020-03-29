|
ALBERT F. ORONA SR. Albert F. Orona Sr., 91, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2020 at his home in Las Vegas, NV. Mr. Orona was born on November 20, 1928 in El Paso, TX. Shortly thereafter, Mr. Orona moved to Southern California where his mother was employed as a housekeeper and cook for many Hollywood celebrities of that time. A graduate of Santa Monica High School, Mr. Orona was a gymnast who placed 3rd in the floor exercise at the High School State Championships. Mr. Orona later joined the Army and served in the Korean War where he was a recipient of the Silver Star, Purple Heart and a Battlefield Commission. Upon returning from the Korean War in 1953, Mr. Orona became a Company Commander at Fort Ord, CA and married Betty Hale. They raised three children together and eventually moved to Oregon in 1971. In 1980 he married Valerie Campbell. They enjoyed volleyball, racquetball, camping and soon discovered their love of traveling by motor home. The couple wrote a book about their adventures and eventually moved to Las Vegas NV. Mr. Orona had a long career in the Insurance industry including owning his own agency for many years in Fontana, CA, working for OPS Blue Shield and later for United Employer Benefit Corporation both in Portland, OR. He also had been an instructor at Oregon Insurance School. Mr. Orona is survived by his wife Valerie Orona, sons Albert (Michelle) Orona, Jr. and Steven (Catherine) Orona, seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by first wife Betty Howder, daughter Margo Pitts and infant grandson Michael Orona. Services will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date.