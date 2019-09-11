|
ALBERT GONZALES Albert Gonzales, born September 2, 1931, passed September 6, 2019. Albert and Victoria celebrated 64 years of a wonderful marriage. They came to Las Vegas in 1963 and decided to make it their home to raise a family. Albert's trade was upholstery and he worked as a carpenter at the Desert Inn Hotel until his retirement in 1994. He served five years in the U.S. Army; he was a long time member of St. Christopher's church and served in various ministries, culminating as the Grand Knight of the Knight's of Columbus; he was a member of Nevada Association of Latin Americans (NALA) where he served in several capacities; and was a member of Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) where he met and helped many fine people during his 55 years of service. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sabino and Frances Gonzales; and son, Dominic Gonzales (Tammy). He is survived by his wife, Victoria "Vicky" Gonzales; his daughters, Felicia Gonzales (David) and Janette Ragle (Ray); grandchildren, Lillianna, Isabella, Mistie, Diana, Daniel and Cristian; sister, Ramona Lucero; brother, Robert Gonzales; and many nieces and nephews. Rosary will be at 12:30 p.m. with funeral Mass at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, September 21, both at St. Christopher's Catholic Church, 1840 N. Bruce St., North Las Vegas, NV 89030, followed by a reception. Special thanks to the staff of Marvel Manor and Care Pro.