ALBERT H BEARD JR Albert H Beard, Jr. age 87 of Las Vegas, NV went to be with our Lord and Savior on June 10, 2020 after a long and debilitating illness which he fought courageously for many years. Albert was born on June 29, 1932 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Albert served our country with meritorious and heroic distinction for 22 years in the U.S. Air Force from 1950 to 1972. He and his family then made Las Vegas their home. He loved his country and was very proud to be an American. He loved all sports, fishing, traveling, and deeply loved his family, extended family, and many grand and great-grand-children. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 65 years, Joan Doreen Loveday Beard. They were married September 4, 1954 and had four children. He is also survived by Timothy Beard, Christopher Beard, Kimberley Hull, and Amanda Lawrence. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren all of whom brought great joy to him. There will be no graveside service. A private family Celebration of Life will be held in his honor. His loved ones will celebrate the man, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather he was.