ALBERT J. PIERRO Albert J. Pierro passed away peacefully in his sleep January 31, 2020. He was born March 4, 1920 in Chelmsford, MA to Joseph Pierro and Angelina Simone, both from Italy. We lost a man that was truly from the Greatest Generation. He grew up as a young man during the Great Depression. As a teenager he traveled across the country several times. He spent time in the Civilian Conservation Corps building roads. He earned one dollar a day and sent fifty cents of that money to his mom to help with their lives. He joined the U.S. Army when World War II started. He spent years overseas eventually earning the rank of Sergeant. He began playing poker during that time. At war's end, he returned home. He married our mother Olivine Ricard before he joined the Army. She was from Lowell, MA. They came to Las Vegas in 1947 driving his 1937 Chevy. He began to play poker as a profession. At that time the population of Las Vegas was about 25,000. He was successful playing poker and he gave us a good life. During his time here he saw Las Vegas grow to the city it is today. He had contact with many of the characters that created the casinos of today. He was a true Maverick. He was called "Henderson Al." He bought a new home near Valley View and Charleston in 1951. Mom and he raised the three children there. He stayed in that home until his death. He was an icon in the casino business. He told many stories about this city. He was strongly devoted to family. He was a giving man and was very protective of his family. He is survived in life by his son, Albert J. Pierro, Jr. (Patty); son, Robert Pierro (Rayan); daughter, Carolyn Pierro Hightower (Jeff); one surviving sister, Stella; grandchildren and great-grand-children. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thu., Feb. 6. Services will be at 12:15 p.m. Feb. 7, both at Bunkers Mortuary, 925 N. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89101. Graveside services with a gathering of friends and family will follow after the service at Bunkers Memory Gardens Cemetery, 7251 W. Lone Mountain Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89129.