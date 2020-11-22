ALBERT LAIRD Born in Tiptonville July 5, 1935 died after a brief illness, mother Lotus Secoy, father Albert Markham, Sister Jo Ruth are all deceased, as are his brother in laws Donny Wright and Bill Burke. He is survived by his present wife of 20 years Denise. Loving children Terri, Mary E., and her husband Danny of CA, and son Chris of TN. His nephew Scott and wife Ivette live in CA. Buddy has numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. His Step daughter Dawn lives in Rhode Island. Buddy was a farmer, Navy Vet, Husband, Father, and Musician (Drums, Keyboard, vibes, etc). He has a music degree from San Francisco State. He was a business man and he loved fishing, boating, horses, but most of all cartoons. He would imitate the voice of Goofy and Donald Duck for his children and adult friends. He was fun to be around. His music career started in Redding, CA and took him all over the United States, Canada, England, Tokyo, and Japan. He worked on cruise ships, casinos, USO Tours on USS Missouri, Farm Aid, various concerts including Woodstock 1969. In San Diego he created the Buddy West Sound and was with the California Hay Riders on KAHR Radio Playboys. Buck Owen found him and he became the Buckaroo and was on Hee Haw played with Roy Clark, The Dell Courtney Orchestra and on TV Shows and performed with many talented musicians and singers, too many to mention. He moved to Florida and played with two different bands at the Senior Center before he retired.