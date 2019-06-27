ALBERT LEON BARDIER Albert was born September 30, 1931 to Leo and Blanch Bardier. Albert spent most of childhood years in Lewiston, ME, this is where he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served four years in Korea. Albert became a CPA and had his own business in Portsmouth, NH which he had until he relocated to Las Vegas. In Las Vegas, Albert partnered up with Irving Haute and established Haute & Bardier, CPA's. After the passing of Irving Houte, Albert brought his two sons into the business and established Bardier & Adams, CPA's. Shortly after moving to Las Vegas, he married the love of his life, Nancy, and has called Las Vegas home since 1972. Albert enjoyed bowling, square dancing, traveling with his wife and working in his work shop building furniture from his favorite wood, oak. He also loved adding additions to their home and spending time with his family. Albert was preceded in death by his brother, Lionel; his parents; and his daughter, Terri Adams Wheeler. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; Kathy and Joel Minsky of NC, Scott and Catherine Bardier of NH, Kevin Bardier of NC; Phil and Sandy Adams of Las Vegas, Paul and Kathy Adams of Las Vegas, Laurie and Kevin Evans of Las Vegas; Nancy and Matt Rovnak of ME; 11 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren with another on the way; and one great-great-grandchild. Services will be at 9 a.m. Sat., June 29, at Palm Mortuary, 7600 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89123. Burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for donations to be made to an Animal Rescue Organization of your choice in his honor. Read More Listen to Obituary