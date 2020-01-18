|
ALBERT LIVINGSTON DICERTO Albert Livingston Dicerto, U.S. Air Force MSgt (Retired), loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather passed away January 15, 2020. He was born November 16, 1932 in Pekin, Illinois. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Thelma; four children: Venus Lewis, Angela Hansell, Albert Dicerto, and Vincent Dicerto; six grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and Mimi, his faithful companion. Services will be held, Monday, January 20, 11 am, Palm Mortuary, located at Jones and Oakey.