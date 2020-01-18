Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Palm Mortuary
Jones and Oakey
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ALBERT DICERTO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALBERT LIVINGSTON DICERTO


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALBERT LIVINGSTON DICERTO Obituary
ALBERT LIVINGSTON DICERTO Albert Livingston Dicerto, U.S. Air Force MSgt (Retired), loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather passed away January 15, 2020. He was born November 16, 1932 in Pekin, Illinois. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Thelma; four children: Venus Lewis, Angela Hansell, Albert Dicerto, and Vincent Dicerto; six grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and Mimi, his faithful companion. Services will be held, Monday, January 20, 11 am, Palm Mortuary, located at Jones and Oakey.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -