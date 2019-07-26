Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ALBERT PETRANIK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALBERT PETRANIK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALBERT PETRANIK Obituary
ALBERT PETRANIK Albert Petranik was born February 12, 1939, in Alberta, Canada, and died July 19, 2019, in Las Vegas. He was the son of Frank and Helen Petranik. He moved to Southern California in the 1960s, where he lived for decades and worked as a machinist and landscaper. After he retired, he moved to Las Vegas in 2017. He is survived by his sister, Mary, and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health in Las Vegas.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.