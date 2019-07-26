|
ALBERT PETRANIK Albert Petranik was born February 12, 1939, in Alberta, Canada, and died July 19, 2019, in Las Vegas. He was the son of Frank and Helen Petranik. He moved to Southern California in the 1960s, where he lived for decades and worked as a machinist and landscaper. After he retired, he moved to Las Vegas in 2017. He is survived by his sister, Mary, and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health in Las Vegas.