Albert R. Curnan, 88, originally from Stafford Springs CT died February 29 2020 with his family by his side. Born on December 4 1931 to Raymond Curnan and Helen Koval. He joined the Air Force in 1950 and served until 1954. Following retirement from Pratt & Whitney Aircraft the family transplanted to Las Vegas NV. Albert was predeceased by his wife of 62 yrs., Mary Frances St. Marie, whom he felt blessed to have met, always. Mary and Albert were preceded in death by their son Raymond A. Curnan. Albert was survived by sons Thomas, Gregory, and daughter Deborah (Dave Smothers). He is also survived by his best friend and only grandson Raymond R. Curnan. While his grandson was growing up he became a big fan of Challenger Little League of Southern Nevada. He also loved to bowl and did so weekly into his 80's. What meant the most to Albert was family, reconnecting with some family recently made him very happy. And not to forget his sisters-in-law Sheila Kincman and Joann Curnan, and also his dear friend from childhood, Glenn Tonoli who always made him smile. To know Albert was to love him and he was very loved. So grandpa know how much we will miss you and don't worry "We got this". Services will be private.