|
|
ALBERT RODRIGUEZ, JR. Albert (Tito) Rodriguez, Jr. went to be with the Lord July 28, 2019 at the age of 84. Born on November 27, 1934 in Las Vegas to Albert and Jessie Rodriguez, he was a lifelong resident. After graduating from Las Vegas High School in 1955, he joined the U.S. Navy and was stationed outside of Seattle. Shortly after, he met his sweetheart who he married in 1963. He was a Wireman/Electrician/Foreman with Vegas Valley Electric/Dynaelectric for over 30 years and retired in 1996. He had many skills and Uncle Tito was always there for others with a steady hand and a welcoming smile. Albert leaves behind his loving wife of 56 years, Sharon; 4 children, Kimmy (Scott Matson), Lisa, Dean (Leilani) and Steve; 10 grandchildren, Corey, Joey, Jessica, Josh, Julie, Cody, Zach, Gabe, Nina and Ella; 6 great-grandchildren, Aliyah, Luke, Micah, Isaiah, Stella and Ezra; brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and so many others who will miss him dearly. He will be remembered by all who knew him as a devoted husband, father, grandfather; great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. A truly loving man we were blessed to have shared this life with. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thu., Aug. 8, at Hope Church, 850 E. Cactus Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89183.