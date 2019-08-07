Home

POWERED BY

Services
Affordable Cremation and Burial Service - Las Vegas
2127 W. Charleston Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 464-8560
For more information about
ALBERT RODRIGUEZ
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Hope Church
850 E. Cactus Ave
Las Vegas, NV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ALBERT RODRIGUEZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALBERT RODRIGUEZ Jr.


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALBERT RODRIGUEZ Jr. Obituary
ALBERT RODRIGUEZ, JR. Albert (Tito) Rodriguez, Jr. went to be with the Lord July 28, 2019 at the age of 84. Born on November 27, 1934 in Las Vegas to Albert and Jessie Rodriguez, he was a lifelong resident. After graduating from Las Vegas High School in 1955, he joined the U.S. Navy and was stationed outside of Seattle. Shortly after, he met his sweetheart who he married in 1963. He was a Wireman/Electrician/Foreman with Vegas Valley Electric/Dynaelectric for over 30 years and retired in 1996. He had many skills and Uncle Tito was always there for others with a steady hand and a welcoming smile. Albert leaves behind his loving wife of 56 years, Sharon; 4 children, Kimmy (Scott Matson), Lisa, Dean (Leilani) and Steve; 10 grandchildren, Corey, Joey, Jessica, Josh, Julie, Cody, Zach, Gabe, Nina and Ella; 6 great-grandchildren, Aliyah, Luke, Micah, Isaiah, Stella and Ezra; brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and so many others who will miss him dearly. He will be remembered by all who knew him as a devoted husband, father, grandfather; great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. A truly loving man we were blessed to have shared this life with. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thu., Aug. 8, at Hope Church, 850 E. Cactus Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89183.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now