Alex Boutin, age 27, passed away unexpectedly on May 25, 2020 in Miami, Florida. He was born and raised in Las Vegas, Nevada to his mother, Kathleen Kelley and father, Burton Boutin. He was the oldest to his two sisters, Aurora Boutin and Sarah Boutin. Alex was a man of great faith and loved by many. His contagious laugh and open arms touched countless hearts. His love for the simple things in life, especially food, made it easy to be with him, and he never took those moments for granted. By the age of 26, Alex was self-made and owned his own successful business as a licensed ticket broker, which he loved very much. Generous, passionate, humorous, intelligent, hard-working, and most of all ... LOVING; these are just a few words often used to describe him. May the essence of his light be a vibrant reminder of his time spent here. Anyone who came in contact with him was better because of it.
Alex's Celebration of Life will be held July 22nd, on his 28th Birthday. An RSVP is required - RSVP to 619-933-0339.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Genesis Recovery; a nonprofit that Alex supported. www.genesisrecovery.com
Services will be held Wednesday, July 22, 2020, 11:00AM, at Dragon Ridge Country Club, 552 S. Stephanie, Henderson, 89012,