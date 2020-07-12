1/1
Alex Boutin
1992 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alex's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alex Boutin, age 27, passed away unexpectedly on May 25, 2020 in Miami, Florida. He was born and raised in Las Vegas, Nevada to his mother, Kathleen Kelley and father, Burton Boutin. He was the oldest to his two sisters, Aurora Boutin and Sarah Boutin. Alex was a man of great faith and loved by many. His contagious laugh and open arms touched countless hearts. His love for the simple things in life, especially food, made it easy to be with him, and he never took those moments for granted. By the age of 26, Alex was self-made and owned his own successful business as a licensed ticket broker, which he loved very much. Generous, passionate, humorous, intelligent, hard-working, and most of all ... LOVING; these are just a few words often used to describe him. May the essence of his light be a vibrant reminder of his time spent here. Anyone who came in contact with him was better because of it.

Alex's Celebration of Life will be held July 22nd, on his 28th Birthday. An RSVP is required - RSVP to 619-933-0339.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Genesis Recovery; a nonprofit that Alex supported. www.genesisrecovery.com Services will be held Wednesday, July 22, 2020, 11:00AM, at Dragon Ridge Country Club, 552 S. Stephanie, Henderson, 89012,

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 12, 2020
Al was such a great young man. His smile, his laugh, his love for life.......all were amazing.
I miss you, little buddy. Until we meet again on the other side. Enjoy your rewards!
uncle Hal Cyriacks
Family
July 12, 2020
I love you brother. Im so grateful to God that our paths were able to cross and we were able to have the friendship that we had...filled with so many memories that I cherish and will never forget. I love you buddy. Rest with God.
Austin Wadkins
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved