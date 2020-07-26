1/
ALEXANDER GALINDO, JR. Alexander Galindo Jr., better known as "Alex" or "Junior", age 53, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. Alex was a loving son, brother, father, husband and grandfather. He was born January 24, 1967. Survivors include his wife, Lisa Galindo; his son, Anthony Ryan; his daughters, Alexis Galindo and Lindsey Galindo-Peterson; his father, Alexander Galindo; mother, Allene Galindo; his sisters; Elaine and Tracy Galindo; and grandchildren, Adrian, Cameron and Cadence. Services were held July 19, 2020.



Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jul. 26, 2020.
