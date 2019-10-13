Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palm Downtown Mortuary and Cemetery
1325 North Main St
Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 464-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for ALEXANDER ILIC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALEXANDER ILIC


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALEXANDER ILIC Obituary
ALEXANDER ILIC 3/5/1957 - 10/10/2019 Alexander Ilic, 62, passed away following a long illness. He was born and raised in Las Vegas, the son of Mickey (Miomir) and Andjela (Plese) Ilic, and was a lifelong resident of Las Vegas. He is survived by a brother, Dusan Ilic; sister-in-law, Patricia; a niece, Andjela Ilic; and nephew, Brandon Ilic. He will be laid to rest at Palm Mortuary on N. Main St. There will be no services. Special thanks to No. Vista Hospital, Infinity Hospice Care and No. Las Vegas Care Center.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALEXANDER's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now