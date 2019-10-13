|
|
ALEXANDER ILIC 3/5/1957 - 10/10/2019 Alexander Ilic, 62, passed away following a long illness. He was born and raised in Las Vegas, the son of Mickey (Miomir) and Andjela (Plese) Ilic, and was a lifelong resident of Las Vegas. He is survived by a brother, Dusan Ilic; sister-in-law, Patricia; a niece, Andjela Ilic; and nephew, Brandon Ilic. He will be laid to rest at Palm Mortuary on N. Main St. There will be no services. Special thanks to No. Vista Hospital, Infinity Hospice Care and No. Las Vegas Care Center.