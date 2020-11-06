ALEXANDER M. NUZZO Alexander was born on June 29, 1976 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He passed away on October 19, 2020 at the New York-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital in New York City. Recently he received recognition from United Airlines for 15 years of service as a national and international flight attendant, as well as trainer and recruiter. From an early age, Alexander was an achiever, brilliantly carrying out all and everyone of his life commitments. He is survived by his loving parents Richard and Emma, his brother Gregory, his Colombian relatives, and his caring, loyal friends. Anyone who met Alexander loved and admired his precious personality! Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, November 9th at Palm Eastern Mortuary in the Gazebo near the lake. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or to your preferred charity.