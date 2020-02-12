|
|
ALEXANDER PHILLIP HUERTA Artist Alexander P. Huerta, 53, passed on the 20th of January 2020 at Valley Hospital from natural causes. He was born on October 14th 1966 in San Leandro California. He is survived by sisters, Roberta Ayala Diane Marie Houser Rita Anne Hardy. Brother, John Lucero Jr. and Richard Huerta. He is predeceased in death by his mother Mary Huerta, His Father Philip Huerta and brother, William Lucero. Alexander P. Huerta was a prolific Las Vegas mixed media artist, Muralist and Public Speaker. He created in Peacenartstudio next to his mentor Dray. He was part of the collaborative art group, 3 BAAAD sheep, with his brothers Alexander Ski and Eddie Canumay. He was referred to as the heartbeat of the arts district by many and his door was always open to all. His art was collected around the world. He was published in The New York Times along with many other publications. He was an advocate for the Arts and a pillar in the Arts community. He lit up our souls and imaginations in ways that we did not think were possible. He gave so selflessly and with so much love to every single human he encountered. He lifted us up and taught each of us how to be better humans. His absence will be felt for years to come but his spirit will echo for eternity through his art and the thousands of lives he has touched. Celebration of life event February 14th Arts Factory South Wing (107 E. Charleston Blvd. Las Vegas Nevada 89104) 3pm-8pm.