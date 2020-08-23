1/2
ALEXANDER XAVIER ZAYAS
1994 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ALEXANDER's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ALEXANDER XAVIER ZAYAS Alexander Xavier Zayas, "Alex" to friends and the Las Vegas music scene will be sadly missed. His death August 4, 2020 leaves friends and family mourning the loss of an amazing human being and well respected photographer. Alexander, 26 years old, was born during one of the worst ice storms on record in Philadelphia, PA January 28, 1994 with the full moon in the sky. As an accomplished, talented photographer, before covid he was often seen racing down the strip on his white and black Kawasaki ZX6R arriving with his trademark blue hair to shoot concerts and events at many top venues including The Joint at the Hard Rock, and as house photographer at Brooklyn Bowl. Alexander was so proud to be a member of Kabik Photo Group and ZRockR Magazine. Humble about his incredible style and talent, generous with his time and Nikon camera, along with kind and caring to his friends and family is how Alexander will be remembered. A memorial will be held at a future date when it is safe to do so, Alexander would not want anyone to be negatively affected by his death. Further announcements will be made on social media. Services are pending.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved