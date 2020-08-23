ALEXANDER XAVIER ZAYAS Alexander Xavier Zayas, "Alex" to friends and the Las Vegas music scene will be sadly missed. His death August 4, 2020 leaves friends and family mourning the loss of an amazing human being and well respected photographer. Alexander, 26 years old, was born during one of the worst ice storms on record in Philadelphia, PA January 28, 1994 with the full moon in the sky. As an accomplished, talented photographer, before covid he was often seen racing down the strip on his white and black Kawasaki ZX6R arriving with his trademark blue hair to shoot concerts and events at many top venues including The Joint at the Hard Rock, and as house photographer at Brooklyn Bowl. Alexander was so proud to be a member of Kabik Photo Group and ZRockR Magazine. Humble about his incredible style and talent, generous with his time and Nikon camera, along with kind and caring to his friends and family is how Alexander will be remembered. A memorial will be held at a future date when it is safe to do so, Alexander would not want anyone to be negatively affected by his death. Further announcements will be made on social media. Services are pending.





