ALFONSO MAURO Alfonso Mauro, 82, of Las Vegas, passed away Wednesday December 18, 2019. Alfonso was born January 5, 1937 in Mussomeli, Italy to Salvatrice Mauro and Giuseppe Maria Mauro. He was known for many things, especially his work ethic. However his greatest blessing that he was most proud of, was his family. He will always be remembered for his loyalty to the Catholic faith and family unity. Alfonso is survived by his spouse, Antonietta Mauro; son Joe Mauro; and daughter Salvina Mauro; sister Giuseppina Piazza, brother Mario Mauro, sister Filomena Di Vincenzo and brother Vincenzo Mauro. Alfonso was preceded in death by; mother Salvatrice Mauro and father Giuseppe Maria Mauro; brother Giuseppe Mauro; sister Salvatrice Bertolone; sister Gaetana Mauro and brother Stefano Mauro. Visitation for Alfonso will be 6-7 p.m. Sun., Dec. 29, with the Rosary beginning at 7 p.m., both at Palm South Jones Mortuary, 1600 S. Jones Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89146. A Funeral Mass will be given at 10 a.m., Mon., Dec. 30, at Guardian Angel Cathedral, 302 Cathedral Way, Las Vegas, NV 89109. A Committal service to follow at Palm Eastern Cemetery, 7600 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89123. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmsouthjones.com for the MAURO family.