Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Club Aliante Club House
7425 Redhead Drive
North Las Vegas, NV
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for ALFRED TOLL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALFRED R. TOLL


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALFRED R. TOLL Obituary
ALFRED R. TOLL Alfred R. Toll "Alfie" passed away suddenly at home in Las Vegas on Sunday, October 27th, 2019, at the age of 70. Al was born July 18, 1949, in St. Louis and graduated from University City High School and University of Missouri, where he was a member of Alpha Epsilon Pi Fraternity. Al worked in the financial services industry and was an avid traveler, tour guide and political and sports commentator. Al was the devoted husband of Brooke Toll, father of Aaron Toll and Amy Spero, grandfather of Aiden, Allie and Avoree. Al was preceded in death by his parents, George S. and Lorraine Toll, and his son Andrew Toll. A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Fri., Nov. 1, at the Club Aliante Club House, 7425 Redhead Drive, North Las Vegas, NV 89084.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALFRED's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.