ALFRED R. TOLL Alfred R. Toll "Alfie" passed away suddenly at home in Las Vegas on Sunday, October 27th, 2019, at the age of 70. Al was born July 18, 1949, in St. Louis and graduated from University City High School and University of Missouri, where he was a member of Alpha Epsilon Pi Fraternity. Al worked in the financial services industry and was an avid traveler, tour guide and political and sports commentator. Al was the devoted husband of Brooke Toll, father of Aaron Toll and Amy Spero, grandfather of Aiden, Allie and Avoree. Al was preceded in death by his parents, George S. and Lorraine Toll, and his son Andrew Toll. A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Fri., Nov. 1, at the Club Aliante Club House, 7425 Redhead Drive, North Las Vegas, NV 89084.