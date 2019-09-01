|
|
ALICE ANNE (MOLASKY) ARMAN 1/10/1935 - 8/18/2019 Born to Jerome H. Molasky and Helen E. Smith, Alice spent her formative years in Dayton, OH, predominantly raised by her grandmother Helen M. (Gross) Smith. Alice enjoyed modeling, dance and theater, and was a wonderful pianist. She attended the University of Dayton, earning a master's degree in English with Summa Cum Laude distinction. Alice relocated to Las Vegas. With her father. It was there she married Charles A. Gould, a musical entertainer. Soon after they made their home in Reno. In 1972, Alice and her boys made their home in Carson City, where she was Asst. Marketing and Entertainment Director for the Ormsby House. She was subsequently employed with the Nevada Division of Insurance. In 1989, Alice relocated to attend the University of San Francisco, School of Law. She earned a Juris Doctor degree, and subsequently returned to the Nevada Division of Insurance as an attorney. In 1995, she was appointed to serve as the Nevada Insurance Commissioner. As Commissioner she helped shape many major accomplishments, earning numerous awards in the industry. In 1998, Alice married her childhood sweetheart, Lt. Col., Phillip T. Arman. They traveled the country, Europe and Asia as well. They remained in Carson City following her retirement. Alice Anne was a beautiful, giving, intelligent, loving and tenacious woman. She deeply cared for those around her. She will be missed by her family and those touched by her presence. Alice is survived by her husband, Phillip; sons, John C. (Karen), Anthony R. and David H. (Sarina) Gould; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Services will be at 11 a.m. Sat. Sept. 14, at the St. Paul's Lutheran Family, 1201 N. Saliman Rd., Carson City, NV 89701. In lieu of flowers, her family asks contributions be made to the Carson Tahoe Cancer Center or Nevada Humane Society.