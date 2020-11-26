ALICE ANN THIRIOT WAITE Alice Ann Thiriot Waite passed away at the age of 85 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Alice was born September 27, 1935, to Joseph E. Thiriot and Ellen Miller Thiriot in Salt Lake City, Utah. The Thiriot family lived in Panaca, Nevada at the time and moved to Las Vegas in 1940. Alice lived in Las Vegas for most of her life, graduating from Las Vegas High School in 1953. She was the class valedictorian and participated in numerous theater productions, student government, music, and the Rhythmettes. She loved her LVHS classmates. Alice attended Brigham Young University where she met and in 1954 married her first husband, Harold V. Ballard (deceased 2015). Alice and Harry had five children together. Alice received her degree in elementary education from BYU, and she taught for the Clark County School District in the late 1950s and again in the 1970s. In 1978, Alice married Dr. Vern R. Waite (deceased 2016). Alice and Vern lived in Lake Oswego, Oregon for many years until finally returning to Las Vegas. Alice and Vern were married for more than 38 years and loved their life together. Later in life, Alice married Clark G. Hoffman (M.D., Col. US Army (ret.), deceased 2019) whom she had dated while in high school at LVHS. Alice and Clark had so much fun, and Alice was grateful for the short time they had together before he passed away. Alice loved her family, friends and life. She was a beautiful, elegant lady who cared for people and was always willing to lend a hand to those in need. Alice was an active and faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for her entire life. She had a firm testimony that Jesus Christ is her Savior, and her faith was exemplified by service and sacrifice throughout her life. Alice was an exceptional teacher, pianist and organist, playing organ for church services for more than 50 years. Alice was a member of the Junior League service organization and served as its president in 1974-75. She loved dancing in high school as a member of the Las Vegas High School Rhythmettes, and she later performed with the Sun City Dance Company into her 80's. She also loved genealogy and was a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. Alice's sister, Jeannetta Thiriot Peterson, preceded her in death in September of this year. She is survived by her brother Jon M. (Judie) Thiriot, and by her children, Kerry (Linda) Ballard, Blake (Barbara) Ballard, Kris (Tracy) Ballard, Tara (Ray) Bolinger, and Brad (Julene) Ballard, and stepchildren Gary Waite, Susan (Clif) Conrad, and Steve (Sharon) Waite. She was exceptionally proud of her 18 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren on the Ballard family side and her 11 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren on the Waite family side. She will be buried at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery on December 10, 2020. A virtual memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. PST. If you would like a link to attend, please contact Kris Ballard at kristballard@gmail.com. Suggested donations, if desired, to Joseph E. Thiriot Elementary School in Las Vegas, NV.