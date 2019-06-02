|
ALICE CINAT Alice Cinat, age 78, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019. She was born January 29, 1942 in Los Angeles, and had been a resident of Nevada since 1998. Alice retired from Dolly Madison Bakery, of Los Angeles, and owned and operated a business, The Z-Gar Shop, at the Fantastic, of Las Vegas. She is survived by her children, Marchelle Reyes, David Cinat, and Darren Cinat. She was a loving Grandmother and Mother figure to her family and friends. Services will be at 11 a.m. Fri., June 7, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 5830 Mesa Park Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89135. Burial will follow, where she'll be placed with her husband, David R. Cinat, at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr., Boulder City, NV 89005. Followed by a reception at the Reyes Residence.