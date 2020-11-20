ALICE ETCHEVERRY MILOBAR In memory of a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt, Alice Etcheverry Milobar peacefully passed away November 16, 2020 in Henderson, NV. She was born on January 20, 1931 and was raised in Ely and McGill Nevada, graduating from White Pine High School in 1950. Married to John 'Junn' Milobar sharing her life with him for nearly 69 years, raising their daughters in Reno and residing in Henderson since 2005. Preceded in death by her parents Pete and Pauline Etcheverry and brother Albert Etcheverry. She is survived by her children; Vicki Caviglia, Cheri Pescio (Joe), her grandchildren; Justina Caviglia (Eric), Tommy Caviglia (Allyson), Nicolai Caviglia (Kendall), Geno Pescio (Meghan), JaNon Pescio, her great grandchildren; Brennan, Keaton, Emerson, Scotti Caviglia and Everett Friedlander. Alice is also survived by her siblings brother Shanty 'GP' (Pat) and sisters Elizabeth Bullock, Loisan Cox, Frances Rose, sister in law Dee Etcheverry and numerous nieces and nephews. Alice loved her family deeply and was very proud of her Basque heritage. She was a first generation American born Basque with Basque being her first language. She was extremely proud to pass along the many stories of her childhood and her family history which will be treasured and shared for many generations. Alice was a wonderful cook and the matriarch of her family with a big fierce personality that filled any room. In memory of Alice please feel free to donate to the Keep Memory Alive Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health www.keepmemoryalive.org