ALICE HOPE BROWN
1940 - 2020
ALICE HOPE BROWN Alice Hope Brown passed away peacefully in the home she loved on September 21, 2020. She was 80 years old. She was born to James G. Brewer and Carrie B. Wade on May 21, 1940 in Hodgenville, Kentucky. She is preceded in death by her siblings Johnny, David, Arthur, Emmett, Christine and Clara. She is survived by her sister Frances B. Druen of Paris Kentucky. She was survived by her companion Andrew June Mcfadden of Las Vegas, Nevada. She is survived by her only child Joyce (Oswald) Perez of Las Vegas Nevada, her grandchildren Christina Hope Goleman, James (Lani) Talavera, Oswald (Summer) Perez Jr., Olivia Perez, Michael Perez, and Joey (Samantha) Perez. She had many great-grandchildren and a precious newborn great-great-grandchild. Alice was a 30-year employee of Excalibur Hotel in Las Vegas Nevada and worked in hotel hospitality services for over 55 years. Her motto was God first, Family second, Work third. Alice was inspirational; she loved people, integrity, and hard work. Alice donated time, money and resources over the years in various capacities. She enjoyed organizing supplies for school backpacks for needy children, homeless outreach, and various other efforts. The world is a better place because Alice lived and her legacy carries on in the heart of her family. She was loved and respected by many, and we grieve our loss. Her funeral services will be held at Davis Funeral home at 1401 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89146 on October 6, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. She will be buried in Salt Lake City Utah at Larkin Sunset Gardens 1950 E 10600 S, Sandy, UT 84092, October 7th at 3:00 p.m.



Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Davis Funeral Homes
OCT
7
Burial
03:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Davis Funeral Homes
1401 S. Rainbow Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 383-2900
