ALICE JEAN MOORE Alice Jean (Jeanie) Moore, a longtime resident of Henderson, passed away March 3, 2019. She was born September 11, 1929, in Rozel, KS. She earned her master's degree in elementary education and was a second grade teacher for over 20 years, in Henderson, at Gordon McCaw ES and Fay Galloway ES, and in Las Vegas at CP Squires ES. She found such joy in spending time with her granddaughter and she loved to laugh and have fun playing dominoes with her friends. She loved going to the movies and was also an avid Runnin' Rebels fan and enjoyed going to the games. She was a member of Red Hats, PEO sorority, ADK sorority and a dedicated member of the Community Church of Henderson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel J. Moore. She is survived by her daughters, Susan Ruliffson, Kathy Moore, and Pamela Chapman; and the apple of her eye, granddaughter, Emily Ruliffson. Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-noon Mon. March 11, with services to follow, both at Palm Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123. If you would like, donations can be made to the .