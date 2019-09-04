Home

Alice Long


1923 - 2019
Alice Long Obituary
Alice M. (Fairbanks) Long passed quietly on Sept. 2, 2019. Born Dec. 19, 1923, she is preceded in death by her parents Edmund and Berta Fairbanks; siblings Gustave, Olive, Mavis, Everitt, Ruby and Louis; and her husband of 56 years, Paul A. Long.

Raised in northeastern Kansas, Alice was a California resident for more than 50 years, and moved to the Las Ventanas Retirement Community in Las Vegas in 2014 where she remained until her passing.

In memory of Alice...allow human kindness to be your rule, rather than the exception.

Services will be private. at Mt. Hope Cemetary, Topeka, KS,
