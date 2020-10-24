Alice M. Bergeron a Diehard Chicago Cub's Fan. Born November 29, 1952 in Illinois and started resting in heaven on October 16th 2020. Alice was the only child born to Robert and Katherine Manka, preceded in death by her parents. Survived by her 3 children Heidi (Anthony), Amanda (Shawn),Robert, and her 4 beautiful granddaughters Mikayla, Kyleigh, Faith, Ava, and we can't forget her sweet dog Lucy. She was a spitfire from a young age and that continued into her adult years. She was a family woman who cherished EVERYONE. Alice would give anyone the shirt off her back or a helping hand if you needed it. She made SO many friends and could make anyone laugh. Loved by SO many and will be cherished FOREVER. We love you sweet Mama! No services scheduled.



