Alice E. Peters passed away peacefully in her home at the age of 82 on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
Alice was born in Saginaw, Michigan on October 6, 1936. She was a loving mother and homemaker. She attended church regularly at the Guardian Angel Cathedral. She retired from the Gold Coast Casino.
Alice was predeceased by the love of her life, her husband Charles Peters, her son Charles (Chas) and his wife Patricia, her sister Virgina and her parents Edna and William Bain.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter Virgina (Gin), her son David and his wife Audrey, her grandchildren David and Jessica, her great grandchildren, Adaline and Lincoln, her sisters Edna Schultz and Bonnie Carrick, multiple nieces and nephews and many friends.
Her daughter, Gin, with the help of Steve, lovingly cared for her during the last years of her life. The family will have an intimate burial at Veteran's Memorial in Boulder City, Nevada.
Services will be private.