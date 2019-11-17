|
ALINA SMITH Alina, youngest of 7 children, was born on August 21, 1955 in Naga City, Philippines. Growing up she was very studious and involved in many after school activities. She graduated high school from the University of Santa Isabel as class valedictorian. With her class standing she was able to participate in the American Field Service Youth Exchange Scholarship Program, which gave her the opportunity to study one more year of high school abroad in Delaware. In 1977 she completed her Economics degree from the University of Santo Tomas. In the 1980s Alina moved to the US permanently where she would go on to marry and have her two children, Ryan and Stephanie. Alina's children were her greatest accomplishment of the many she achieved. For most of their lives she took care of them as a single mother, but somehow put them through private school. She sacrificed her career to make sure they would be loved and raised with family values. For many years Alina worked at the Rhodes Ranch HOA where she took care of the residents' needs in the community. Through this job, she developed relationships with many homeowners, investors, and tenants who she always spoke so highly of. Alina loved her job and when she wasn't working, she spent time with her family. She also loved to travel and went on several cruises with the family, particularly her older siblings Aida, Mely, and Vito. In Spring 2017, Alina was diagnosed with Stage 4 Colorectal Cancer. Up until the final months of her life, Alina battled to keep doing all of the things she loved. On November 1, 2019, Alina found peace, and went to God on All Saint's Day. She is survived by her two children. A Memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. Fri., Nov. 22, at Alina's parish, St. Francis De Sales, 1111 Michael Way, Las Vegas, NV 89108. Her family invites all who are able to make it to attend. Following the mass, there will be a Celebration of Life from 12 to 3 pm. Location details to be provided after the mass.