ALLAN GOTHEIM Allan Gotheim, 88, died December 15, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV, at home with loved ones by his side. Allan was born in Norway and followed his dream to become a proud naturalized citizen of the United States. He was devoted to family. Allan always had a smile on his face and a friendly word. He is survived by his loving wife Carol, daughter Terri (Charlie), grandsons Brian and Jared (Kendell), and other family in Las Vegas and Norway. Think of him when the lights go on and when the bowling pins go down. Services will private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.