Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ALLAN GOTHEIM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALLAN GOTHEIM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALLAN GOTHEIM Obituary
ALLAN GOTHEIM Allan Gotheim, 88, died December 15, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV, at home with loved ones by his side. Allan was born in Norway and followed his dream to become a proud naturalized citizen of the United States. He was devoted to family. Allan always had a smile on his face and a friendly word. He is survived by his loving wife Carol, daughter Terri (Charlie), grandsons Brian and Jared (Kendell), and other family in Las Vegas and Norway. Think of him when the lights go on and when the bowling pins go down. Services will private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALLAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -