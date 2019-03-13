On Friday, February 22nd, Allen L. Cabrales passed away unexpectedly due to sudden heart failure, one day before his 62nd birthday. He was able to celebrate his birthday with his immediate family on the morning of the 22nd, due to the rare "Snow Day" that was called by the Clark County School District.



Allen was a godly husband, father, mentor, advisor, friend, and encourager to many. He was a member of Oasis Baptist Church for many years, serving in numerous capacities including preaching, teaching, mentoring, and serving as a deacon.



Allen was also a 35 year employee of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, serving in the Criminalistics Bureau first as a crime scene analyst, and later as a crime scene analyst supervisor. Allen retired in February of 2015.



Allen was an avid gardener and chef, who loved to cook for others. He enjoyed watching sports of all kinds, classic cars, solving Sudoku puzzles, and reading, especially historical biographies and books about World War II.



Allen is survived by his wife Charlotte, his daughter Alanna Cabrales, his son Jason Cabrales, his father Stanley Cabrales, his brother Steven Cabrales (Debra), brother Art Cabrales, and numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.



We mourn Allen's passing, but we know he is in heaven with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, as well as many friends and loved ones who have gone before him. We know his impact on this community will not be soon forgotten, and his legacy will live on in the lives of those he has influenced.