|
|
ALLEN MEYERS JR. Allen Frank Meyers Jr., 59, passed away from brain cancer, October 26, 2019, in Fort Collins, CO. He is survived by his parents, Allen Frank Meyers Sr. and Phyllis Yvonne Meyers of Las Vegas; daughters, Rhiannon and Angela Meyers of Fort Collins, Crystal, Ashley, and Hannah Meyers of Las Vegas, Abigail Meyers of Cleveland and Paris Meyers of Denver; and brother, John Allen Meyers of Schertz, TX. He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Meyers of San Antonio. Allen was born September 10, 1960, in Independence, MO. He graduated from Temple Baptist High School, in San Antonio. Allen later attended beauty school and became an award-winning nail artist. On October 8, 1980, he married Rhonda Schiele in Newmarket, England. Together they had Allen's first two daughters and were later divorced. On March 16, 1989, he married Brenda Develos in Las Vegas. Over the next 12 years, they had five beautiful daughters and were later divorced. Our father was a creative and passionate man. He was a natural artist who drew, sang, and played guitar. He was a devout Christadelphian, and he often spoke of his brothers and sisters in the Hopeland, CA congregation. He was deeply loved by those who knew him well. He counted many of his clients as close friends. Allen will be missed dearly by many. Services will be at 2 p.m. Sat., Dec. 14, at First Christian Church, 101 South Rancho Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89106. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Allen's life. Rhiannon and Angela Meyers would like to thank Phoenix Hospice and The Rehabilitation and Nursing Home of the Rockies for the exceptional care that they provided to our father. Love conquers all, even my self-will. -Allen Meyers