Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
ALLISON COPENING Allison Copening, 55, a lifelong resident of Las Vegas, passed away January 18, 2020. Allison attended UNLV as a Communications major and began her career in public relations and advocacy as an intern at Channel 8. Allison was the state Senator for District 6 from 2008 to 2012. Most recently, she was founder and CEO of Seasons Funeral Planning Services. Allison's impact in Las Vegas was significant. She helped move many causes forward, including breast cancer awareness, as a survivor at age 40, and melanoma awareness, in memory of her brother Michael. Allison is survived by her parents Harold and Jane Mellott; sister Gina (Bill) Gallus; nephews Nicholas, Ryan and Timothy Gallus; and a large extended family. A visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 23 from 5-8 PM at Kraft-Sussman Funeral Services, 3975 S. Durango Drive, Suite 104, 89147, and on Friday, Jan. 24 from 10-10:45 AM at Canyon Ridge Christian Church, 6200 W Lone Mountain Rd., Las Vegas, 89130. The funeral will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, Jan. 24, at Canyon Ridge Christian Church. Private burial will follow at Palm Northwest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent to the Las Vegas Animal Rescue Center or The Shade Tree.
