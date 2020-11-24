On November 5th, 2020 Alma Irene Graham, loving wife and mother, passed away peacefully at the age of 71. Alma Irene, affectionately called "Renie" was born in 1949 to Francis and Thelma (Yoder) Waterman of Pueblo, Colorado.



In 1985, she married the love of her life, Brian Graham. Together they raised their son Shane, and their daughter Roberta. Renie called many places home before settling down in Henderson, Nevada 30 years ago.



Renie's passion was her family, and helping people. She loved spending time on the lake, in the mountains, or riding four wheelers in the desert. For the last ten years, she volunteered to help those in need through the food pantry at Our Savior's Lutheran Church.



She was a wonderful wife, mom, friend, and mentor. She rarely met a stranger, and was commonly referred to as "mom" by many people. She had a fierce spirit and her legacy of love will be carried on by all that knew her.



Renie is preceded in death by her father, Francis, her mother, Thelma, her sister Dolores, her brother, Francis Jr. and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. The most heartbreaking loss she suffered was that of her son, Leo "Shane" Smith in 2018. The family takes comfort in knowing she is reunited with him and many others in the presence of the Lord.



She is survived by her beloved husband, Brian, their daughter, Roberta (Andrew), her daughter in law, Susan, her foster daughter, Tina (Hector), and her grandchildren, along with many of her cousins.



The family aims to have a celebration of life in the spring. If you would like to be notified, or share pictures and memories, send an email to: RememberingRenie@gmail.com



In memory of Alma Irene, Please consider donating to the food pantry at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 59 Lynn St. Henderson, NV 89015. Services will be private.



